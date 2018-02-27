Mohawks for Munson is back for our third year and we’re ready for it to be our biggest event yet! Join us Saturday, May 19th, 2018 in showing support to our local cancer community and the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Health Center.

This family-friendly event will kick off at noon with a BBQ, live music, free Moomers ice cream, a bounce house, face painting, crafts for kids, Mohawk shaving and a faux-hawk styling station for kids.

Register to participate and start your fundraising today! We have a goal of $30,000 this year. All participants will get mohawks shaved at our event to show off all their hard-working fundraising efforts and as a symbol of their support of local cancer patients. To register visit www.mohawksformunson.com and create your fundraising page. All money raised will go directly to the patients of the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Medical Center.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors who make this event possible; The Larkin Group, Traverse City State Bank, Bulldogs Barbershop, The Hair Code, Moomers Ice Cream, Underground Printing, and Custom Stems.