MiCollege Planning at West Senior High School

April 24 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

| Free

April 24
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Free
http://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/college-financial-aid-workshop-gr-6-8/

LEAP
231.933.1758
schwartzbr@tcaps.net
http://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/

Spring
Families, Children

Traverse City West Senior High School
2376 N. Long Lake Rd.
Traverse City, MI 49685 United States + Google Map
231-933-7500

The workshop is presented by Michigan College Planning, a local organization that provides families with personalized service for their individual college and career goals.

The workshop will:

Provide a brief history of the cost of college
Show how to project the actual cost of college
Educate on the methods for saving for college
Outline the process for developing a good plan
Determine the likely total cost of college
Find methods to reduce that cost
Determine if financial, athletic or merit-based aid is likely
Educate on the steps to take now to be better prepared
Explain why it’s important to start early
Review the college process – tips on how to become what colleges want
Discuss AP, Early College, and Dual Enrollment, and the impact they have
Prioritize sources for college expenses to protect your life savings

