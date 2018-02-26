MiCollege Planning at West Middle School

The workshop is presented by Michigan College Planning, a local organization that provides families with personalized service for their individual college and career goals.

The workshop will:

Provide a brief history of the cost of college

Show how to project the actual cost of college

Educate on the methods for saving for college

Outline the process for developing a good plan

Determine the likely total cost of college

Find methods to reduce that cost

Determine if financial, athletic or merit-based aid is likely

Educate on the steps to take now to be better prepared

Explain why it’s important to start early

Review the college process – tips on how to become what colleges want

Discuss AP, Early College, and Dual Enrollment, and the impact they have

Prioritize sources for college expenses to protect your life savings