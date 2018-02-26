MiCollege Planning at East Middle School
The workshop is presented by Michigan College Planning, a local organization that provides families with personalized service for their individual college and career goals.
The workshop will:
Provide a brief history of the cost of college
Show how to project the actual cost of college
Educate on the methods for saving for college
Outline the process for developing a good plan
Determine the likely total cost of college
Find methods to reduce that cost
Determine if financial, athletic or merit-based aid is likely
Educate on the steps to take now to be better prepared
Explain why it’s important to start early
Review the college process – tips on how to become what colleges want
Discuss AP, Early College, and Dual Enrollment, and the impact they have
Prioritize sources for college expenses to protect your life savings