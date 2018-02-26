MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

MiCollege Planning at Central High School

March 13 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

| Free

Details

Date:
March 13
Time:
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
,
Website:
http://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/college-financial-aid-workshop-gr-6-8/

Organizer

LEAP
Phone:
231.933.1758
Email:
schwartzbr@tcaps.net
Website:
http://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/

Other

Season
Spring
Age
Adults, Families, Children

Venue

Traverse City Central High School
1150 Milliken Drive
Traverse City, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
231 933-3500
Website:
http://schools.tcaps.net/Home/tabid/1142/Default.aspx

The workshop is presented by Michigan College Planning, a local organization that provides families with personalized service for their individual college and career goals.

The workshop will:

Provide a brief history of the cost of college
Show how to project the actual cost of college
Educate on the methods for saving for college
Outline the process for developing a good plan
Determine the likely total cost of college
Find methods to reduce that cost
Determine if financial, athletic or merit-based aid is likely
Educate on the steps to take now to be better prepared
Explain why it’s important to start early
Review the college process – tips on how to become what colleges want
Discuss AP, Early College, and Dual Enrollment, and the impact they have
Prioritize sources for college expenses to protect your life savings

