Michigan Arts Gallery/Higher Arts Gallery Exhibition: “Art in the Peaceable Kingdon”

We are happy to announce our collaborative spring show as we join forces with Higher Art Gallery to present:

ART IN THE PEACEABLE KINGDOM, Two Galleries, 70+ Artists Interpreting Edward Hicks’ Peaceable Kingdom.

OPENING: Friday, May 4th, 5-9PM, Downtown Traverse City Art Walk

Our exhibit will run from May through June. We are very excited to see the 2D and 3D mixed media interpretations of this piece with its timely message. Everyone will be invited to vote during these two months for their favorite piece from the exhibit.