Michigan Arts Gallery/Higher Arts Gallery Exhibition: “Art in the Peaceable Kingdon”

May 30 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:00am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until June 30, 2018

An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Sunday, repeating until June 30, 2018

Details

Date:
May 30
Time:
10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Organizers

Michigan Artists Gallery
Higher Art Gallery

Other

Season
Spring
Age
All Ages

Venue

Higher Art Gallery
126 South Union Street
Traverse City, MI 49684 United States + Google Map
Phone:
2312524616
Website:
www.higherartgallery.com

We are happy to announce our collaborative spring show as we join forces with Higher Art Gallery to present:

ART IN THE PEACEABLE KINGDOM, Two Galleries, 70+ Artists Interpreting Edward Hicks’ Peaceable Kingdom.

OPENING: Friday, May 4th, 5-9PM, Downtown Traverse City Art Walk

Our exhibit will run from May through June. We are very excited to see the 2D and 3D mixed media interpretations of this piece with its timely message. Everyone will be invited to vote during these two months for their favorite piece from the exhibit.

