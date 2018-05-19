MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

MI Butterfly Network Training

May 19 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Be trained to identify and monitor our local butterfly populations with education director, James Dake, and the help of Duke Elsner, MSU Extension Educator and Butterfly Expert! Join us at Grass River Natural Area on Tuesday, May 15th (5-8 pm) and Saturday, May 19th (1-3 pm) for this two-part series and help protect these sensitive environmental indicator species by mapping their location. This training is $15 for both sessions and is part of a statewide initiative to monitor Michigan’s butterfly populations. Participants will be trained and certified to be butterfly monitor volunteers by the end of the training. Light refreshments will be served during the evening session on Tuesday.

