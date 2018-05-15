MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

MI Butterfly Network Training

May 15 @ 5:00 pm - May 19 @ 3:00 pm

One event on May 15, 2018 at 5:00pm

One event on May 19, 2018 at 1:00pm

| $15.00

May 15 @ 5:00 pm
May 19 @ 3:00 pm
$15.00
,
http://www.grassriver.org/classes-and-programs.html

Grass River Natural Area
231-533-5314
info@grassriver.org
http://www.grassriver.org

Grass River Natural Area
6500 Alden Highway
Bellaire, MI 49615 United States + Google Map
231-533-8576
www.grassriver.org

Be trained to identify and monitor our local butterfly populations with education director, James Dake, and the help of Duke Elsner, MSU Extension Educator and Butterfly Expert! Join us at Grass River Natural Area on Tuesday, May 15th (5-8 pm) and Saturday, May 19th (1-3 pm) for this two-part series and help protect these sensitive environmental indicator species by mapping their location. This training is $15 for both sessions and is part of a statewide initiative to monitor Michigan’s butterfly populations. Participants will be trained and certified to be butterfly monitor volunteers by the end of the training. Light refreshments will be served during the evening session on Tuesday.

