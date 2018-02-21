Men Dig Gardening and Art

Portage Lake Garden Club, Inc. presents their 2018 Garden Walk featuring local men’s gardens and art. Drive (or cycle) to seven locations in and around Onekama to view the work of men in our community who are passionate about their gardens and art. Purchase $10 event tickets, enjoy refreshments, and purchase hand-made items in the Pop-up Boutique at the Farr Center, 5283 Main Street, Onekama on the day of the Garden Walk. For additional information contact Mary Jo McElroy @614-3251717.