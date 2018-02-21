MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Men Dig Gardening and Art

July 12 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

| $10

Details

Date:
July 12
Time:
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
$10
Event Category:
Event Tags:

Organizer

Portage Lake Garden Club, Inc.
Phone:
6143251717
Email:
Maryjomcelroy@sbcglobal.net
Website:
www.onekama.info/portagelakegardenclub

Other

Season
Summer
Age
All Ages

Venue

Portage Lake Garden Club, Inc.
P. O. Box 494
Onekama, MI 49675 United States + Google Map
Phone:
269/832-5992
Website:
www.onekama.info/portagelakegardenclub

Portage Lake Garden Club, Inc. presents their 2018 Garden Walk featuring local men’s gardens and art. Drive (or cycle) to seven locations in and around Onekama to view the work of men in our community who are passionate about their gardens and art. Purchase $10 event tickets, enjoy refreshments, and purchase hand-made items in the Pop-up Boutique at the Farr Center, 5283 Main Street, Onekama on the day of the Garden Walk. For additional information contact Mary Jo McElroy @614-3251717.

