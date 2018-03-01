Member Night in the Great Lakes Children’s Museum ~

Gear up for family fun during Under the Sea Member’s Night at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum on Friday, March 2nd from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

GLCM Member nights are just one way that the Museum says THANK YOU to patrons for being Great Lakes Children’s Museum family members! Join us for a fun night of games, contests and crafts! You can even become a fish and march in the Fish Parade!

Tickets for Member Night are FREE for members and their families.

New this year: each member child may bring one non-member guest for FREE to join in on the fun!

Executive Director Mike Long says, “We are hoping that families will take this opportunity to bring a “play date” to the Museum and have their own, free, after-hours party. We envision these evenings as a way for families and friends to add an easy, enjoyable activity into their busy schedules.”