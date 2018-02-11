Mardi Gras Celebration @ Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen
- This event has passed.
Mardi Gras Celebration @ Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen
617 Ames Street * Elk Rapids
February 9-12, 2018
Kid’s Night- Friday, February 9th
Balloon fun with Wowie the Clown, Face Painting, Live Music with Dave Cisco and his magical Steel Drum. No Cover Charge.
Mardi Gras Feast- Saturday, February 10th
Special Mardi Gras Prix Fixe Menu (regular menu also available, Balloon fun with Wowie the Clown, Face Painting.
Super Sunday- Sunday, February 11th
The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruening 6-9pm. No Cover Charge, Full Menu.
Masquerade Monday- Monday, February 12th
Special ‘Solo’ performance by Laith Al-Saadi 6-9pm, Prizes for best/most creative Masks, Face Painting. Full Menu.
Fat Tuesday- Tuesday, February 13th
Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials return! 6-9pm. No Cover Charge, Full Menu.