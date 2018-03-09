March for Meals

Help Spread Some Love!

The Little Fleet and Milkweed are partnering up with Meals on Wheels of Northwest Michigan to help provide meals, compassion, security, and independence for home-bound seniors.

Come enjoy a meal and drinks with friends on Wednesday, March 14th, and 10% of food and bar sales will go to Meals on Wheels!

For more information about Meals on Wheels, visit mealswheelslove.org.

PS – Don’t forget, it’s Tiki Night! Enjoy special tropical drink options in addition to our regular bar menu.