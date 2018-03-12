Lifelong Learning: Understanding Islam

In the next twenty to thirty years, Islam will overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion. Long time professor Toby Jones of World Religions at NCMC will help you understand why. Beginning with an exploration of the history, beliefs, and practices of Islam, Toby will highlight those factors that have put Islam and Christianity at odds over the centuries. As a theologian and scholar, Toby is passionate about creating ties of understanding that move us beyond mere tolerance when it comes to the world’s great religions.

Toby Jones is a graduate of DePaul University and Princeton Theological Seminary and a long time professor of World Religions at NCMC. He is the author of three books: The Gospel According to Rock (2007), The Way of Jesus: Re-Forming Spiritual Communities in a Post-church Age (2010), and The Furnace Girl, a work of historical fiction, scheduled for release in August of 2018.