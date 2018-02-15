Lifelong Learning: Life Stories

Join Randy Evans for a lifelong learning class that will guide participants through the steps of writing a personal or family memoir. The topics that will be covered over the three week course include: the use of memory, fiction vs. truth, types of personal storytelling, sources of life stories, life influences, reasons not to write about the past, liberties that can be used, where to begin the story, developing a writing voice, use of detail, honesty, heart, and humor, and the importance of reading, writing, and revision. This class is offered to the public at no charge. Please register.

Randy Evans is an Ohio University English literature major, earned an MBA from Columbia University, and holds a Ph.D. in psychology from Saybrook University. He has authored a personal memoir examining love, life and cancer; an anthology filled with Northern Michigan poetry, short stories and excerpts from larger works; and has fiction and poetry published in several area literary reviews.