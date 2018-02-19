MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Legalize Equality

March 7 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

| Free
  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
March 7
Time:
12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://LWVLeelanau.org

Organizer

League of Women Voters Leelanau County
Phone:
231 271 5600
Email:
LWVLeelanau@gmail.com
Website:
LWVLeelanau.org

Venue

Leelanau County Government Center
8527 E Government Center Dr
Suttons Bay, MI 49682 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-271-5600
Website:
LWVLeelanau.org

Contact: Jan Frazee 231-342-9944 or Joan Burton Hunault 271-4053

On Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 12 noon at the Leelanau County Government Center Lower Level Community Room the League of Women Voters Leelanau County will hold a forum on the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). A short film Legalize Equality will be shown. The film streamlines critical information about the ERA and makes the strong legal and economic argument for why completing ERA Ratification is critical today. Group discussion will follow the film about what it will take to pass the ERA

The event is open to the public. Many bring a sack lunch. A LWVLC business meeting will follow the forum. For more information on the LWVLC call 231-271-5600, visit LWVLeelanau.org or follow LWVLC on Facebook at League of Women Voters Leelanau County. Poster is attached.

