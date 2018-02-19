Contact: Jan Frazee 231-342-9944 or Joan Burton Hunault 271-4053

On Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 12 noon at the Leelanau County Government Center Lower Level Community Room the League of Women Voters Leelanau County will hold a forum on the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). A short film Legalize Equality will be shown. The film streamlines critical information about the ERA and makes the strong legal and economic argument for why completing ERA Ratification is critical today. Group discussion will follow the film about what it will take to pass the ERA

The event is open to the public. Many bring a sack lunch. A LWVLC business meeting will follow the forum. For more information on the LWVLC call 231-271-5600, visit LWVLeelanau.org or follow LWVLC on Facebook at League of Women Voters Leelanau County. Poster is attached.