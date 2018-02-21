The Lake Michigan Mermaid Book Talk at Leland Township Library

On Saturday, April 21, authors Linda Nemec Foster and Anne-Marie Oomen will be at Leland Township Library discussing their new book “The Lake Michigan Mermaid”.

In “The Lake Michigan Mermaid” a troubled young girl seeks a mythical creature, the spirit of the lake, a beautiful mermaid that she believes lives in our Lake Michigan waters. This is the story of her search, her risk, and the mermaid’s incredible decision as she becomes aware of the girl’s desperate search. The two voices, the mermaid’s and the girl’s, make up the alternating poems of this gripping tale, and were developed in secret over a decade between two poets, Linda Nemec Foster and Anne-Marie Oomen. In this beautifully visualized presentation (illustrated by Meredith Ridl), the poets will read poems interspersed with the story-of-the story to share how it all came to be.