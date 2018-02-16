MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ISEA PCB Seminar

March 13 @ 6:00 am - 7:30 pm

| Free

Details

Date:
March 13
Time:
6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
,
Website:
http://schoolship.org/news-events/isea-seminar/

Organizer

Inland Seas Education Assoc
Phone:
231.271.3077
Email:
isea@schoolship.org
Website:
schoolship.org

Venue

Inland Seas Education Association
Suttons Bay , MI Select a Country: + Google Map
Website:
http://schoolship.org/

Emily Shaw, graduate student at Michigan Technological University, will be presenting on her findings on the PCB contaminants in the Laurentian Great Lakes basin’s Areas of Concern. As she studied Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) fish PCB data, her three objectives were to identify the sources of PCBs, evaluate evidence for decreasing levels of contamination in response to remediation efforts, and examine PCB burdens and congener distributions to understand species susceptibility to contamination.

