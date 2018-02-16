ISEA PCB Seminar

Emily Shaw, graduate student at Michigan Technological University, will be presenting on her findings on the PCB contaminants in the Laurentian Great Lakes basin’s Areas of Concern. As she studied Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) fish PCB data, her three objectives were to identify the sources of PCBs, evaluate evidence for decreasing levels of contamination in response to remediation efforts, and examine PCB burdens and congener distributions to understand species susceptibility to contamination.