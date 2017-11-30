Join up for the Iron Fish Distillery Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race. The Otter Trail course is 2 miles of speed, twisting sections and minimal elevation. Each lap in will add it’s own new fat tire challenges. Riders will take on 90 minutes or 45 minute of fast, flat and wide open laps on a hard packed loop. Get in as many laps as you can in your allotted time, but when the clock hits 1:30:00, everyone is done! It’s a race day you don’t want to miss out.

Registration and packet pick up will be from 9-10:30am on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in the Kinlochen lobby.

Cost: $50 per rider; Day of Registration: $60 per rider

Registration Opens December 1: Register Online.

90-Minute Category:

• Men’s Open

• Women’s Open

• Men’s Master (45+)

• Women’s Master (45+)

45-Minute Category

• Men’s Short’s Race

• Women’s Short’s Race

All races begin at 11am.