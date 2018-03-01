Interlochen Center for the Arts Annual Benefit Concert

Interlochen Center for the Arts Benefit Concert for the Friends of Interlochen Public Library, Thursday, March 15, 7:30 pm at Corson Auditorium.

Tickets available at the Interlochen Box Office — 231-276-7800 — until the night of the concert, tickets.interlochen.org, and Interlochen Public Library 231-276-6767.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of Interlochen Public Library and the library’s children programs. Ticket Prices: $11 Full, $8 Senior, $8 Youth. Join us for this wonderful evening of musical talent. More info at tadl.org/Interlochen.