‘In Bloom’: Messing Around With Paint Workshop

In tandem with the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s “In Bloom” exhibition, April 6 – May 17, the GAAC offers a flower-focused painting workshop at the GAAC, 6031 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor.

“In Bloom” exhibitor Carol C. Spaulding leads “Messing Around With Paint,” Saturday, April 7, 10 am – 3 pm. The cost is $70/GAAC members, and $85/non-GAAC members.

“Messing Around” is an introduction to using gouache, a pigment rich water based paint admired for its vibrant color and its ability to be used both opaquely and transparently. Students will generate new work in an atmosphere where experimentation and a non-judgmental approach to painting will be encouraged. Flowers, pots, fruits, and vegetables will be the focus and inspiration for color and composition. The class will include demonstrations, prompts for painting exercises, and suggestions for ways of “getting started.” A materials list will be provided but students can be provided class materials for a $10 fee payable to the instructor. For information or to register, please go to the GAAC website, www.glenarborart.org, and click on “Classes.”