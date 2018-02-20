‘In Bloom’: Flowers! Painting Workshop

In tandem with the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s “In Bloom” exhibition, April 6 – May 17, the GAAC offers “Flowers!” — a flower-focused painting workshops at the GAAC, 6031 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor.

“In Bloom” exhibitor Lauren Everett Finn leads “Flowers!,” a full day, immersive workshop in learning to paint colorful, vibrant and happy blooms on Saturday, May 5, 10 am – 4 pm, Students will work in acrylic paint, and be guided through exercises in sketching, perspective and painting in layers. The cost of “Flowers” is $85/GAAC members, $100/non-GAAC members.

For more information or to register, please go to the GAAC website, www.glenarborart.org, and click on “Classes.”