Human Trafficking: Awareness to Action is a one day event that features the Northern Michigan premier of the award winning film “Break the Chain” by filmmaker Laura Swanson. The purpose of this educational conference is to bring awareness to human trafficking in Michigan. A panel discussion will follow, featuring the filmmaker, founder of the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Grand Traverse Prosecuting Attorney. Afternoon keynote speaker, Elinor Jordan, is the lead attorney for the Survivor Law Project and the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. Lunch will be provided to all that attend. There will also be an opportunity to continue the conversation with coffee following the conference.