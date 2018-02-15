Hospitality the Charlevoix Way

For the Business Community: Presented by Carlin Smith, President of the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce

Tuesday, May 22 • 5:00—8:00 pm or

Thursday, June 7 • 7:30—10:30 am

FREE • Register online or call 231-237-7340

This three-hour program will focus on the community culture of hospitality and the fundamentals of exceeding guests’ expectations. It is suitable for front-line and management staff.

This program is a collaborative effort of the Charlevoix Library, Chamber, Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and Main Street.