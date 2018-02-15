MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Hospitality the Charlevoix Way

May 22 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Details

Date:
May 22
Time:
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Organizer

Charlevoix Public Library
Phone:
231-547-2651
Email:
reference@charlevoixlibrary.org
Website:
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Venue

Charlevoix Public Library
220 W Clinton
Charlevoix, MI 49720 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-547-2651
Website:
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

For the Business Community: Presented by Carlin Smith, President of the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce
Tuesday, May 22 • 5:00—8:00 pm or
Thursday, June 7 • 7:30—10:30 am
FREE • Register online or call 231-237-7340
This three-hour program will focus on the community culture of hospitality and the fundamentals of exceeding guests’ expectations. It is suitable for front-line and management staff.
This program is a collaborative effort of the Charlevoix Library, Chamber, Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and Main Street.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events