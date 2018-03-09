Hike the Hindle-Ross Trails with Eric Hemenway

This is a unique opportunity to experience the trails of Debbie Hindle and Ken Ross, while learning the native history of the land. Eric Hemenway is an LTC board member and director of Repatriation, Archives and Records for the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians. The property you will explore, with the group or on your own, contains 80 acres of rolling meadows and woodland. Enjoy the beautiful and unique views of the Waugoshance Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and take time to linger at the various seating areas provided and look for wildflowers and birds. No charge, but pre-registration is requested by calling 231.347.0991 or online at www.landtrust.org.