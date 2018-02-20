Here:Say Open Mic

No experience required. No cover charge requested. If you’ve been wondering what it’s like to tell a true story on stage, want to do a test run on a true story you’re working on for the stage, or just want to listen, come check it out!

How It Works:

* Come to The Workshop prepared to tell a story and put your name on the list.

* The list closes at 6:45pm and the show begins at 7pm.

* Performers will be selected randomly. The show ends at 9:30pm. Your name wasn’t selected? Come to the next Open Mic on the first Monday of the next month!

* Tell a 6-minute story. You’ll hear a 1-minute warning ding at 5 minutes and a “done” ding at 6 minutes.

* Tell from memory or read from notes—up to you!

After you tell your story, stick around to hear the rest!

What Kinds of Stories?

It can be a funny story, a sad story, a serious story, a “fall off your chair” hilarious story—but it must be a brutally honest and true story. Great stories on stage have a beginning, middle, and end, and involve stakes (something that stands to be gained or lost). Recommended: Listen to the Here:Say podcast (https://heresaystorytelling.podbean.com/) to get a sense of what stories on stage sound like.

What We Aren’t:

No fiction/poetry

No stand-up comedy

No singing/strumming

What Else to Leave at Home:

No hate speech: no racism, no sexism, no homophobia

No rants

No political stumping