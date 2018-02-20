Here:Say Open Mic
No experience required. No cover charge requested. If you’ve been wondering what it’s like to tell a true story on stage, want to do a test run on a true story you’re working on for the stage, or just want to listen, come check it out!
How It Works:
* Come to The Workshop prepared to tell a story and put your name on the list.
* The list closes at 6:45pm and the show begins at 7pm.
* Performers will be selected randomly. The show ends at 9:30pm. Your name wasn’t selected? Come to the next Open Mic on the first Monday of the next month!
* Tell a 6-minute story. You’ll hear a 1-minute warning ding at 5 minutes and a “done” ding at 6 minutes.
* Tell from memory or read from notes—up to you!
After you tell your story, stick around to hear the rest!
What Kinds of Stories?
It can be a funny story, a sad story, a serious story, a “fall off your chair” hilarious story—but it must be a brutally honest and true story. Great stories on stage have a beginning, middle, and end, and involve stakes (something that stands to be gained or lost). Recommended: Listen to the Here:Say podcast (https://heresaystorytelling.podbean.com/) to get a sense of what stories on stage sound like.
What We Aren’t:
No fiction/poetry
No stand-up comedy
No singing/strumming
What Else to Leave at Home:
No hate speech: no racism, no sexism, no homophobia
No rants
No political stumping