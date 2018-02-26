Join TART Trails for a special happy hour at Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen! $10 at the door gets you yummy hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages at happy hour prices. Come to talk trails and learn about what’s next for trails in Elk Rapids and beyond.

Donations from Pearl’s “Happy Hour for a Cause” will support efforts to close the fundraising gap for preliminary design efforts and project costs between Maple Bay and Elk Rapids, a segment of the Traverse City to Charlevoix Trail. There are many steps to the process of trail development, and the preliminary design phase means planning and public input can begin to help make a trail that will serve the community and visitors alike.

Learn more about the Traverse City to Charlevoix Trail here: http://www.traversecitytocharlevoixtrail.org/