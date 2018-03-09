MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Great Lakes Children’s Museum’s Arts In Action

March 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm

| $7

Details

Date:
March 10
Time:
10:00 am - 12:30 pm
Cost:
$7
Event Categories:
, , , , , ,

Organizer

Great Lakes Children’s Museum (GLCM)

Other

Season
Spring
Age
Families, Children

Venue

Great Lakes Children’s Museum (GLCM)
13240 S. West Bay Shore Drive (M-22)
Traverse City, MI 49684 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231.932.4526
Website:
http://greatlakeskids.org/

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum is hosting an Arts in Action program Saturday, March 10th from 10:00am – 12:30pm. Arts in Action will feature Wood Smoke Jim and River Lark Mary of Twilight Walking Tours. Together, dressed in 1750’s period clothing, they will tell a series of stories based on the exhibits in the Great Lakes Children’s Museum! Listen to them tell sailing stories, stories of the Great Lakes and Michigan history, during this inside walking tour! In addition to their many different stories, enjoy multiple songs and dances promoting interactive play. The Arts in Action program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

All materials for this hands-on activity will be provided. This program is appropriate for children of all ages, with adult help for children under age 6. Admission to the Museum is $7.00 per person for everyone ages 1 and up, and includes the Arts in Action program. Children under age 1 are free.

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum has offered young audiences exposure to visual arts, music, dance, creative writing and theatre since 2002. Arts in Action are Saturday sessions exploring the arts, including dance, instrumental and vocal music, cultural arts and more. Each session includes time from a performer followed by a mentored exploration time.

The Museum is located at 13240 S West Bay Shore Dr (M22). Just 7/10 mile north of M72. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and closed on Monday. For more information please call the Museum at 231-932-4526.

For more information, call the Great Lakes Children’s Museum at 231.932.4526 or [email protected]

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events

  • Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

    April 13 @ 11:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    One event on April 13, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on May 11, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on June 8, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on July 13, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on August 10, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on September 14, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on October 12, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on November 9, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on December 14, 2018 at 11:00am

  • Munson Hospice Social Group

    October 2 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Tuesday and Friday, repeating until December 18, 2018

  • Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

    September 11 @ 11:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Tuesday, repeating until December 18, 2018