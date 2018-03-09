Great Lakes Children’s Museum’s Arts In Action

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum is hosting an Arts in Action program Saturday, March 10th from 10:00am – 12:30pm. Arts in Action will feature Wood Smoke Jim and River Lark Mary of Twilight Walking Tours. Together, dressed in 1750’s period clothing, they will tell a series of stories based on the exhibits in the Great Lakes Children’s Museum! Listen to them tell sailing stories, stories of the Great Lakes and Michigan history, during this inside walking tour! In addition to their many different stories, enjoy multiple songs and dances promoting interactive play. The Arts in Action program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

All materials for this hands-on activity will be provided. This program is appropriate for children of all ages, with adult help for children under age 6. Admission to the Museum is $7.00 per person for everyone ages 1 and up, and includes the Arts in Action program. Children under age 1 are free.

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum has offered young audiences exposure to visual arts, music, dance, creative writing and theatre since 2002. Arts in Action are Saturday sessions exploring the arts, including dance, instrumental and vocal music, cultural arts and more. Each session includes time from a performer followed by a mentored exploration time.

The Museum is located at 13240 S West Bay Shore Dr (M22). Just 7/10 mile north of M72. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and closed on Monday. For more information please call the Museum at 231-932-4526.

For more information, call the Great Lakes Children’s Museum at 231.932.4526 or [email protected]