Grass Roots Natural Area Winter Camp

GRNA Winter Camp

Wednesday, December 27 – Friday, December 29

What does your child have planned for the holiday break? Don’t worry, we have you covered! Grass River Natural Area will be hosting a 2017 winter day camp for children 7 to 12 years old. Your children can spend their winter break building a snow shelter, tracking animals along the boardwalks, building a campfire, or enjoying the view along Grass River – perfect for the child that loves the outdoors in winter. For more information or to register visit http://www.grassriver.org/winter-camp.html Grass River Natural Area entrance is located at 6500 Alden Highway, Bellaire, Michigan.