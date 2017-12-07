MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Grass Roots Natural Area Winter Camp

December 27, 2017 @ 9:00 am - December 29, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

| $100
  • This event has passed.

Details

Start:
December 27, 2017 @ 9:00 am
End:
December 29, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Cost:
$100
Event Categories:
, ,

Organizer

Grass River Natural Area
Email:
tina@grassriver.org

Other

Season
Winter
Age
Children

Venue

Grass River Natural Area
6500 Alden Hwy.
Bellaire, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
231.533.8314

GRNA Winter Camp

Wednesday, December 27 – Friday, December 29

What does your child have planned for the holiday break? Don’t worry, we have you covered! Grass River Natural Area will be hosting a 2017 winter day camp for children 7 to 12 years old. Your children can spend their winter break building a snow shelter, tracking animals along the boardwalks, building a campfire, or enjoying the view along Grass River – perfect for the child that loves the outdoors in winter. For more information or to register visit http://www.grassriver.org/winter-camp.html Grass River Natural Area entrance is located at 6500 Alden Highway, Bellaire, Michigan.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events

  • Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

    September 14 @ 11:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    One event on April 13, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on May 11, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on June 8, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on July 13, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on August 10, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on September 14, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on October 12, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on November 9, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on December 14, 2018 at 11:00am

  • Munson Hospice Newly Bereaved Support Group

    January 8, 2019 @ 11:15 am - 12:15 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)
    Every Tuesday

  • Munson Hospice Social Support Group

    August 14 @ 9:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 9:00am on Tuesday, repeating until December 18, 2018