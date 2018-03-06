MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Grass River Reads: The Bird in the Waterfall

April 26 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

| Free

Details

Date:
April 26
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.grassriver.org/grassriverreads.html

Organizer

Grass River Natural Area
Phone:
231-533-5314
Email:
info@grassriver.org
Website:
http://www.grassriver.org

Other

Age
All Ages, Adults

Venue

Grass River Natural Area
6500 Alden Highway
Bellaire, MI 49615 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-533-8576
Website:
www.grassriver.org

Water is an integral part of everything that we do, especially in the Great Lakes region. Join us on Thursday, April 26 at 10 am as we discuss The Bird in the Waterfall by Jerry Dennis and explore water in all of its complexity. From the structure of the water molecule to the hydrologic cycle to the lakes and rivers and the creatures that live within them, this book is a celebration of the nature, science and lore of water. More info at http://www.grassriver.org/grassriverreads.html.

