Grass River Reads: The Bird in the Waterfall

Water is an integral part of everything that we do, especially in the Great Lakes region. Join us on Thursday, April 26 at 10 am as we discuss The Bird in the Waterfall by Jerry Dennis and explore water in all of its complexity. From the structure of the water molecule to the hydrologic cycle to the lakes and rivers and the creatures that live within them, this book is a celebration of the nature, science and lore of water. More info at http://www.grassriver.org/grassriverreads.html.