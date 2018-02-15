Glow Your Own Book Bag April 11 @ 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm Details Date: April 11 Time: 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm Event Category: Kids Website: http://www.charlevoixlibrary.org Organizer Charlevoix Public Library Phone: 231-547-2651 Email: youth@charlevoixlibrary.org Website: www.charlevoixlibrary.org Other Age Children Venue Charlevoix Public Library 220 W Clinton Charlevoix, MI 49720 United States + Google Map Phone: 231-547-2651 Website: www.charlevoixlibrary.org Wednesday, April 11 • 3:45 pm Bedazzle a bag with glow in the dark paint! + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Related Events Story Time with Ms. Laura April 19 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am|Recurring Event (See all)An event every week that begins at 10:30am on Thursday, repeating until May 31, 2018 Story Time with Ms. Laura May 24 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am|Recurring Event (See all)An event every week that begins at 10:30am on Thursday, repeating until May 31, 2018 Summer Program Kick-Off with Storyteller Jenifer Strauss June 15 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am Event Navigation « Munson Hospice Grief Workshop Munson Hospice Grief Support Group »