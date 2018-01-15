Glen Lake Winterfest 2018

Join us for the annual Glen Lake Winterfest on Saturday, February 17th, 2018! Festivities include a Perch Fishing Contest + Chili Cook-Off.

Perch Fishing Contest

Festivities start at 7 a.m. with the beginning of the Perch Fishing Contest, with prizes for 1st through 4th place catches. All participants will bring their biggest catches from Big and Little Glen Lake to the Sportsman Shop at 1pm, and winners will then be crowned. Entry fee for this event is $20, and all ages are welcome. $10 of entry fee = Admission to the Chili Cook-off.

Chili Cook-Off

Held by Glen Lake Schools, the Chili Cook-Off, kicks f at noon at Boonedocks in Glen Arbor. Entrants will compete to earn chili bragging rights. 1st through 5th Place winners, as determined by popular vote, receive a plaque commemorating the Chili Cook-off. There’s only one category: Chili! – however you define it! Winners will be crowned as the event wraps up around 3pm. If you’d like to participate in the Chili Cook-off, the entry fee is $25 per chili. Join us out on the deck for a winter-time party! Plenty of heaters, drinks, music, family, friends and chili to keep you warm!

Proceeds from this event go directly to the Glen Lake Schools Scholarship Fund. This is a family friendly event, just be sure to dress warmly! This is a community event sponsored by: Glen Lake Schools, Art’s Tavern, Boonedocks, The Sportsman Shop and the Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Admission is $10 per person, which includes unlimited chili samples. $5 Admission for Seniors 70 & over, and Kids ages 12 and under.

Interested Attendees and Participants may email questions to: [email protected] or call/contact Tim Barr at Art’s Tavern. Both contests PDF entry forms can be found at glenlakechamber.com

