GLCM: Let’s Paint

February 16 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

  • This event has passed.

February 16
10:00 am - 11:00 am
,

Great Lakes Children’s Museum (GLCM)

Winter
Children

Great Lakes Children’s Museum (GLCM)
13240 S. West Bay Shore Drive (M-22)
Traverse City, MI 49684 United States + Google Map
231.932.4526
http://greatlakeskids.org/

Event: Hands-on Family Activities
Date: Week of February 12, 2018
Location: Great Lakes Children’s Museum – 13240 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Traverse City
Age group: Preschool and Elementary-aged

Discover with Me – February 16

On Friday, February 16, beginning at 10:00am: Let’s Paint! Kids can add creative strokes, splatters and squirts to the big wall and windows in the Great Lakes Room.

For more information please call the Museum at 231-932-4526 or visit the website: GreatLakesKids.org

