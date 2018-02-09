GLCM: Let’s Paint
- This event has passed.
Synopsis
Event: Hands-on Family Activities
Date: Week of February 12, 2018
Location: Great Lakes Children’s Museum – 13240 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Traverse City
Age group: Preschool and Elementary-aged
Discover with Me – February 16
On Friday, February 16, beginning at 10:00am: Let’s Paint! Kids can add creative strokes, splatters and squirts to the big wall and windows in the Great Lakes Room.
For more information please call the Museum at 231-932-4526 or visit the website: GreatLakesKids.org