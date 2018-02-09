GLCM: Interactive Story Time

MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

February 15 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

February 15
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Great Lakes Children’s Museum (GLCM)

Winter
Children

Great Lakes Children’s Museum (GLCM)
13240 S. West Bay Shore Drive (M-22)
Traverse City, MI 49684 United States + Google Map
231.932.4526
http://greatlakeskids.org/

Synopsis
Event: Hands-on Family Activities
Date: Week of February 12, 2018
Location: Great Lakes Children’s Museum – 13240 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Traverse City
Age group: Preschool and Elementary-aged

InterActive Story Time – February 15

On Thursday, February 15 at 11:00am, InterActive Story Time will feature There was A Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow by Lucille Colandro. This old lady is swallowing everything from snow to a pipe, some coal, a hat and more!

For more information please call the Museum at 231-932-4526 or visit the website: GreatLakesKids.org

