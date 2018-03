Namaste! Gentle instructor Tina Livingston, who was introduced to yoga after an injury, offers yoga basics in the library for adults & teens of all abilities on each Wednesday. The sessions are offered at 9:30 AM. There is a $7 fee per session payable to the instructor at time of class. Call Peninsula Community Library at 223-7700 to save a place. Reminder, when TCAPS is closed due to weather, PCL is also closed.