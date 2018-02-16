Front Street Foundation’s Money Series: Ladybird Deeds, Yes or No?

On Thursday, March 1 at 1:30pm, Leland Township Library will offer a program titled “Ladybird Deeds, Yes or No?” Scott Harvey, a partner of Parker Harvey PLC and a contributing speaker for Front Street Foundation’s Money Series, will present the program, which will cover information about Ladybird Deeds and their possible use as an estate planning tool for real estate holdings.

Front Street Foundation is a local nonprofit with a mission to provide open access to financial education for all. For more information about Front Street Foundation or the Ladybird Deeds program, please visit frontstreetfoundation.org.