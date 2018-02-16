MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Front Street Foundation’s Money Series: Ladybird Deeds, Yes or No?

March 1 @ 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

| Free
  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
March 1
Time:
1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://lelandlibrary.org

Organizer

Leland Township Library
Phone:
231-256-9152
Email:
lelandlibrary@lelandtownshiplibrary.org
Website:
www.lelandlibrary.org

Other

Age
Seniors, Adults

Venue

Leland Township Library
203 E. Cedar Street
Leland, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
231.256.9152

On Thursday, March 1 at 1:30pm, Leland Township Library will offer a program titled “Ladybird Deeds, Yes or No?” Scott Harvey, a partner of Parker Harvey PLC and a contributing speaker for Front Street Foundation’s Money Series, will present the program, which will cover information about Ladybird Deeds and their possible use as an estate planning tool for real estate holdings.

Front Street Foundation is a local nonprofit with a mission to provide open access to financial education for all. For more information about Front Street Foundation or the Ladybird Deeds program, please visit frontstreetfoundation.org.

