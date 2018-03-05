MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Freshwater Science and Sustainability Information Session

April 19 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

| Free

April 19
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
http://www.wmich.edu/extended/academics/freshwater

Western Michigan University
231-995-1788
sheelah.walter-reece@wmich.edu
www.wmich.edu

All Seasons
Adults

Freshwater Science Information Session
715 East Front Street
Traverse City, MI 49684 United States + Google Map
231-995-1846
http://www.wmich.edu/extended/academics/freshwater

Western Michigan University – Traverse City, is hosting an Information Session the Freshwater Sciences and Sustainability Bachelor’s Degree Program in Traverse City at the NMC Great Lakes Campus, in classroom 111, on Thursday, April 19th at 5:00 pm. Attendees will learn more about the Freshwater Science and Sustainability Program and details that this entire program has to offer.
For more information, please contact Kim Stevens at [email protected] (or) contact 231-995-1846.
We look forward to seeing you there!

