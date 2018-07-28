Frankfort Street Sale July 28 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm|Recurring Event (See all)An event every year that begins at 9:00am on of July, repeating indefinitely Details Date: July 28 Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Organizer Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce Other Season Summer Venue Downtown Frankfort Frankfort, MI 49635 United States + Google Map Phone: 2313527251 Website: http://www.frankfort-elberta.com Special Sales with Downtown Retailers + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Event Navigation « Munson Hospice Grief Support Group Hike the Hindle-Ross Trails with Eric Hemenway »