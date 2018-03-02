MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Fondue Night

March 8 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

| $2 - $50
March 8
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
$2 - $50
http://www.thelittlefleet.com/new-events-1/2018/3/8/fondue-night

The Little Fleet
231.943.1116
TheLittleFleet.com

Winter
Adults

The Little Fleet
448 E. Front St.
Traverse City, MI United States + Google Map
231.373.4780

A match made in cheese heaven, join us as Milkweed and The Cheese Lady combine forces for the most wonderful Fondue Night!

The Cheese Lady is a proud supporter of Alpage Cheese from Switzerland. We are excited to feature these cheeses in our fondue.

Each fondue will include cheese fondue and chocolate fondue, with all the fixings included.

$25 for a pot for two (2) people / $50 for a pot for four (4) people

Reservations are required. Limited space!

Reserve your spot here: http://www.thelittlefleet.com/reservation-form

