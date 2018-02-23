Join us for an introduction to fly fishing presented by Matt Hartman of The Northern Angler Fly Fishing Outfitters! Whether you’re interested in learning the sport, still figuring things out (who isn’t!) or looking to meet some fly fishing friends we invite you to attend.

Fly Fishing 101 is the first workshop on Saturday, April 14th from 10AM-5PM in this two part series followed by Beginner’s Fly Tying on Sunday, June 17th (Father’s Day!) from Noon-4PM. Both events take place at Fieldguide Farmhouse, a 1910 fieldstone farmhouse located in Central Lake, MI overlooking Intermediate Lake, an all-sport’s lake on Antrim’s Chain of Lakes. Fieldguide Farmhouse is a hospitality house that specializes in accommodating adventure, for their guest’s on and off of the trail, by hosting outdoor recreation enthusiasts. Fieldguide Farmhouse also serves as Lee’s home and a lodging and event venue in Central Lake, MI.

Workshop participants are welcome to attend either one of the workshops individually, or the both of them as the information is sequential and we’ve intentionally scheduled time between the two events to give folks the opportunity to cast their line and return with stories to share. If you purchase your tickets together to attend both workshops, enjoy a $15 savings in the purchase price. Fly Fishing 101 is $75 and Beginner’s Fly Tying is $75. When both tickets are purchased together, the total cost is $135 instead of $150, a $15 savings!

Fly Fishing 101 participants benefit from a full introductory day that includes: a fly fishing starter kit, learning about fly fishing seasons, spots to fish in the area, etymology of the region, casting technique and lawn games, picking flies and more. It’s a long information packed day! No fly fishing equipment is necessary to attend. If you have any equipment we recommend bringing it to learn on and to receive instruction on the same gear you’ll be using in the field. In addition to heaps of fly fishing goodness, coffee, mid morning morsels, lunch and afternoon refreshments are included. Space is limited and available on a first come first serve basis. Fly Fishing 101 has capacity for up to 20 participants for an intimate student to instructor ratio and a minimum of 6 participants is required to host the event. This event takes place rain or shine and is held indoors and outdoors so dress appropriate for weather conditions.

Matt Hartman, the instructor and Lee Maynard, the host are passionate about what they do, welcoming and easy going folks. With each of these workshops, we’re looking forward to fun-filled days meeting new faces and introducing folks to the sport of fly fishing at Fieldguide Farmhouse! Don’t hesitate to contact Matt at The Northern Angler (P: 231.933.4730 E: [email protected]) or Lee at Fieldguide Farmhouse (P: 231.676.9344 E: [email protected]) for additional information, questions or to register for an event. Reel in your seat by registering today, don’t delay and risk this ‘fish’ flying away!