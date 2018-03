Duplicate Bridge for Novice Players: WEDNEDAYS, MAY 2 – OCT. 24, 12:30PM – 4:00PM. $5 Per Person. (0 – 50 Master Points). Mini-lesson at 12:30 PM followed by 12 Board ACBL sanctioned game at 1:00 PM. Free-ranging bridge discussion encouraged. Coffee, tea and light snacks provided. For more information please contact Lou Slyker (248) 770-6152. Sponsored by Alden District Library. Held at Helena Township Community Center, 8751 Helena Rd, Alden, 231/331-4318.