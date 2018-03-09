MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Coffee @ Ten: “The World of Digital Art”

March 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

March 20
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Crooked Tree Arts Center
Lucy@crookedtree.org

Spring
Adults

Crooked Tree Arts Center
461 E Mitchell St.
Petoskey MI, MI United States + Google Map
231.348.7047

Coffee @ Ten with NCMC Professors Shanna Robinson and Anne Morningstar ~

On Tuesday, March 20, join Crooked Tree Arts Center for the Coffee @ Ten lecture, “The World of Digital Art: In a time of avatars, social media, and globalization, how do art and design fit into the world?” North Central Michigan College Professors Shanna Robinson and Anne Morningstar will help to decode the intertwined history and state of art, design, and technology.

Shanna Robinson is Professor of Art at North Central Michigan College, where she teaches art history, textiles, and design. She has been making art from whatever material expresses her purpose for more than 30 years. Working in textiles, ceramics, sculpture, and printmaking, she creates a varied body of work connected by a love of the natural world.

Anne Morningstar is Professor of Design at North Central Michigan College. She graduated with a Master of Science in Telecommunications – New Media from Indiana University, and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animation – Time-Based Media from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Morningstar is a Freelance Designer, Animator, and Interdisciplinary Artist, working nationally; her work has been exhibited in galleries, juried shows, traveling exhibitions, and film festivals.

Join Crooked Tree on Tuesday, April 17 for the next Coffee @ Ten lecture as a group of North Central Michigan College art students hold a panel discussion regarding their artistic pursuits and their CTAC exhibit, “Artwork of North Central Michigan College Students.”

Coffee @ Ten is sponsored in part by Roast and Toast and Johan’s of Petoskey. The Coffee @ Ten series is free and open to the public, no reservations are necessary, and all lectures begin at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org. Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.

