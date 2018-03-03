MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Church Women United’s Lenten Luncheon Series

March 22 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

| Free

Details

Date:
March 22
Time:
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:

Organizer

Church Women United of Grand Traverse Area
Phone:
231 275 7954
Email:
jdeemer@centurytel.net

Other

Age
Seniors, Adults, Families

Venue

Presbyterian Church TC
701 Westminster Road
Traverse City, MI 49686 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231.275.7954

All are invited to Church Women United of Grand Traverse Area’s Lenten Lunch Series titled Amazing Love. They are held each Thursday during Lent.

Rev. MaryBeth Robertson Pastor of First Baptist Church will give the reflections at the March 22 event. Her reflections will be based on the scripture John 15:13-17 and titled How Deep the Father’s Love for Us.

Rev. Robertson was called as pastor to the First Baptist Church January 2017 after serving almost a year as interim pastor. First Baptist Church is firmly rooted and has continually grown in Christ since its beginning in 1870. The congregation of First Baptist has committed itself to “Bringing Hope by Sharing God’s Love”

Luncheon By Donation: Donations received will be shared with local charities.
For question contact, Julia Deemer, [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Traverse-Church-Women-United-289444814806477/

Agree to Differ, Resolve to Love, Unite to Serve
If schools are closed, the event is cancelled

