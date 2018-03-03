Church Women United’s Lenten Luncheon Series

All are invited to Church Women United of Grand Traverse Area’s Lenten Lunch Series titled Amazing Love. They are held each Thursday during Lent.

Rev. MaryBeth Robertson Pastor of First Baptist Church will give the reflections at the March 22 event. Her reflections will be based on the scripture John 15:13-17 and titled How Deep the Father’s Love for Us.

Rev. Robertson was called as pastor to the First Baptist Church January 2017 after serving almost a year as interim pastor. First Baptist Church is firmly rooted and has continually grown in Christ since its beginning in 1870. The congregation of First Baptist has committed itself to “Bringing Hope by Sharing God’s Love”

Luncheon By Donation: Donations received will be shared with local charities.

For question contact, Julia Deemer, [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Traverse-Church-Women-United-289444814806477/

Agree to Differ, Resolve to Love, Unite to Serve

If schools are closed, the event is cancelled