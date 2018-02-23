MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Church Women United’s Lenten Luncheon Series

March 15 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

| Free

March 15
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Free
Church Women United of Grand Traverse Area
231 275 7954
jdeemer@centurytel.net

Adults

Presbyterian Church TC
701 Westminster Road
Traverse City, MI 49686 United States + Google Map
231.275.7954

The entire community is invited to the Lenten Luncheon Series, Amazing Love.
Rev. Sean Barton serving Grawn and Grant United Methodist Churches will present the reflections.  The Grawn and Grant fellowships strive to bring the love of Christ to the world around them.  These fellowships are both loving and caring families.  They seek to serve Christ through serving their communities.  

By Donation: Donations received will be shared with local charities.
For question contact, Julia Deemer, [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Traverse-Church-Women-United-289444814806477/

Agree to Differ, Resolve to Love, Unite to Serve

