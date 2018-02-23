Church Women United’s Lenten Luncheon Series

The entire community is invited to the Lenten Luncheon Series, Amazing Love.

Rev. Sean Barton serving Grawn and Grant United Methodist Churches will present the reflections. The Grawn and Grant fellowships strive to bring the love of Christ to the world around them. These fellowships are both loving and caring families. They seek to serve Christ through serving their communities.

By Donation: Donations received will be shared with local charities.

For question contact, Julia Deemer, [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Traverse-Church-Women-United-289444814806477/

Agree to Differ, Resolve to Love, Unite to Serve