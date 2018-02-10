Church Women United’s Lenten Luncheon Series

The Lenten Luncheon Series of the Church Women United of Grand Traverse Area continues and all the community is invited. Rev. Jeremy Wicks is the speaker for the March 1 event.

Jeremy Wicks is the pastor of Mosaic Church, a new church start located in East Bay Township, southeast of Traverse City. Mosaic Church is a new United

Methodist Church plant located at 1249 Three Mile Rd, in the suburban area southeast of Traverse City. Rev. Jeremy Wicks was appointed by Bishop David Bard to serve as the planting pastor of this congregation, as of July 1, 2017.

Jeremy comes to Traverse City from the Lansing area, and has experience in a variety of professional and church settings, including the formation of small groups, new faith communities and new worship venues. Jeremy is passionate about the work that Mosaic Church is doing, as they are about building a network of neighbors connected in small groups, fueled by community gathering, and

fulfilled through radical servanthood. For more information about Mosaic Church you can visit them online @ www.tcmosaic.org or through

Facebook, www.facebook.com/tcmosaic. ”

By Donation: Donations received will be shared with local charities.

For question contact, Julia Deemer, [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Traverse-Church-Women-United-289444814806477/