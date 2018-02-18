Charlevoix Winter Indoor Sidewalk Sales

It may be cold outside, but the deals are hot at the Charlevoix Winter Sidewalk Sales taking place over Presidents’ Day weekend. This annual shopping event begins on Friday, February 16 and runs through Monday, February 19.

Enjoy countless bargains and more on a variety of great merchandise at participating stores. Take advantage of substantial reductions on seasonal inventory that must go. Shoppers will find great discounts on gift items, home decor, clothing, books, art, jewelry, accessories and more. While in town, be sure to enjoy a bite to eat at one of our many fantastic restaurants. Charlevoix is open for business, so Shop Local for spectacular deals over the holiday weekend!

For more information, contact the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-547-2101 or [email protected]