Charlevoix Winter Indoor Sidewalk Sales

February 18 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every day that begins at 8:00am, repeating until February 19, 2018

  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
February 18
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Event Categories:
,

Organizer

Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce
Phone:
231-547-2101
Email:
ferguson@charlevoix.org
Website:
www.charlevoix.org

Other

Season
Winter
Age
All Ages

Venue

Downtown Charlevoix
Charlevoix, MI United States + Google Map

It may be cold outside, but the deals are hot at the Charlevoix Winter Sidewalk Sales taking place over Presidents’ Day weekend. This annual shopping event begins on Friday, February 16 and runs through Monday, February 19.

Enjoy countless bargains and more on a variety of great merchandise at participating stores. Take advantage of substantial reductions on seasonal inventory that must go. Shoppers will find great discounts on gift items, home decor, clothing, books, art, jewelry, accessories and more. While in town, be sure to enjoy a bite to eat at one of our many fantastic restaurants. Charlevoix is open for business, so Shop Local for spectacular deals over the holiday weekend!

For more information, contact the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-547-2101 or [email protected]

