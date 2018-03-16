Celebrating Young Artists at the GAAC

March is national Youth Art Month. The Glen Arbor Arts Center [GAAC] celebrates the work of young creatives with an exhibition by Glen Lake Elementary School sixth graders taught by Leah Lawson, Glen Lake Elementary art teacher, and the GAAC’s After School Art kids led by instructor Sarah Cheek-Toomey. The show runs from March 1 – 23.

Started in 1961 by the Art & Creative Materials Institute, Youth Art Month focuses on the importance of art education in citizenship, as a contributors to quality of life for all, and directs attention to the value of art education as a strategy for developing critical and divergent thinking skills. Working collaboratively with the Glen Lake Schools, the GAAC exhibition is not only a showcase of art work, but provides the students with an exhibition experience that gives them insights into the professional process.

The Youth Art Month exhibition continues through March 23. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. during the week, and noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call the GAAA, 231/334-6112; or go to: glenarborart.org.