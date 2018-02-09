Celebrate all that is Chocolate at Chocolate-Covered Boyne

February 9 & 10

There are many reasons to spend the day in Boyne City but nothing as sweet as chocolate indulgences throughout downtown. This is your chance to experience chocolate treats at every stop in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“You don’t need a special valentine to enjoy all the wonderful chocolate offerings and specials that our local businesses have for this event,” said Linn Williams, a community volunteer who helps in all the behind-the-scenes work for this event. A full listing of the merchant specials can be found at www.boynecitymainstreet.com.

If you visit the downtown for this chocolate weekend, merchants will be offering in-store specials and many more will have chocolate snacks and goodies as well. In addition, there are kids’ activities at the library.

The event culminates in a Chocolate Dessert Contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. This “tasty” competition, hosted this year by The Wine Emporium, is open to the public. Be a part of the action as our guest judges sample desserts prepared by local chefs. The winner takes home a trophy and chocolate bragging rights. The Wine Emporium is this year’s defending champion.

Chocolate-Covered Boyne is the best way to chase away the winter blues and indulge in delectable creations, all conveniently located in downtown Boyne City.

For additional information and details, please contact Kelsie King-Duff, Boyne City Main Street Executive Director at 231-582-9009 or via email at mainstree[email protected]