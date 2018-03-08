Business After Hours (BAH) Update on Made in Michigan

PETOSKEY REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HOST ANNUAL MADE IN MICHIGAN BUSINESS AFTER HOURS!

Thursday, March 15th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stafford’s Perry Hotel

Area businesses and staff are invited to the next Business After Hours (BAH) on Thursday, March 15 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stafford’s Perry Hotel. This exciting BAH is an update on our Made in Michigan with an extra focus on Emmet County, and is packed with extra fun and excitement! Join us for Michigan Coney Dogs from Plath’s Meats and enjoy an old-fashioned Faygo Float made possible by donations from Kilwin’s Chocolate Kitchen, and D&W Fresh Market.

In addition to networking opportunities, Michigan-themed hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar, there will be ‘Pop-up Prize’ drawings every 15 minutes for Made in Michigan and Michigan featured prizes. Cost is just $7 for members or $12 for not-yet-members. No advance registration is required.

Business After Hours is a well-attended end-of-the-work-day networking event designed to help participants make new business contacts, develop potential new customers, and build exposure for their businesses. Inexpensive and informal, after-hours are ideal for meeting fellow professionals and establishing long-lasting business relationships.

To help build business relationships, you need to be in the right places to meet members of the business community. The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is the right place to be each month. An average of 125 chamber members attend each after-hours event for networking opportunities. For more information, please call Nikki Devitt at 347-4150 or email [email protected]