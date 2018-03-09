MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

British Isles Four Course Dinner

March 14 @ 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

| $40 - $60

Details

Date:
March 14
Time:
5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$40 - $60
Event Categories:
,

Organizer

Starlight Lounge
Phone:
231-533-6262
Website:
http://www.starlightloungebellaire.com/

Other

Season
Spring
Age
Adults

Venue

Starlight Lounge
102 N Bridge St (back half of Moka)
Bellaire, MI 49615 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-533-6262
Website:
http://www.starlightloungebellaire.com/

Kick off your St. Patty’s celebration early by experiencing the British Isles through an exclusive, authentic, four course dinner prepared by Chef Catherine Peterson. Dinner will be accompanied by optional drink pairings from the Isles. Menu will include classic British Isles dishes such as Scotch Quail Eggs and Irish Fish & Chips.

March 14, 2018 @ 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm at Starlight Lounge

Call today to make your reservation (231)350-0441. $40 per person/$60 per person with drink pairings.

 

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events