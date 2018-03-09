British Isles Four Course Dinner

Kick off your St. Patty’s celebration early by experiencing the British Isles through an exclusive, authentic, four course dinner prepared by Chef Catherine Peterson. Dinner will be accompanied by optional drink pairings from the Isles. Menu will include classic British Isles dishes such as Scotch Quail Eggs and Irish Fish & Chips.

March 14, 2018 @ 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm at Starlight Lounge

Call today to make your reservation (231)350-0441. $40 per person/$60 per person with drink pairings.